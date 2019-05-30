Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz al-Assaf, speaking at the ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday, condemned the attack on the oil tankers off the UAE coast and warns of repercussions.
He said the attacks on ships threaten global economy, regional and global security.
