Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz al-Assaf, speaking at the ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Wednesday, condemned the attack on the oil tankers off the UAE coast and warns of repercussions.



He said the attacks on ships threaten global economy, regional and global security.

Al-Assaf said the drone strikes on Aramco’s pumping stations are “terrorist” attacks, and must be countered with determination.

The Saudi foreign minister called on Islamic nations to reject its arch-rival Iran’s “interference” in the affairs of other countries.

“Tehran’s support for Houthi rebels in Yemen is proof of Iranian interference in other nations’ affairs and this is something that... Islamic countries should reject,” minister Ibrahim al-Assaf told a gathering of OIC foreign ministers in Jeddah city.

“We have to find solutions for the sources of extremism to end terrorism,” said Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, addressing the ministers.

