The United Arab Emirates and the United States have announced the entry into force of the Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA), signed earlier this year, according to the Emirates news agency WAM, as US National Security Adviser John Bolton visited Abu Dhabi.





The agreement will enhance military coordination between the two nations, further advancing an already robust military, political, and economic partnership at a critical time.

The United Arab Emirates and the United States share a deep interest in promoting prosperity and stability in the region.

The DCA will advance that interest by fostering closer collaboration on defense and security matters and supporting efforts by both nations to maintain security in the Gulf region.

Last Update: Thursday, 30 May 2019 KSA 23:48 - GMT 20:48