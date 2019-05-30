The United Arab Emirates and the United States have announced the entry into force of the Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA), signed earlier this year, according to the Emirates news agency WAM, as US National Security Adviser John Bolton visited Abu Dhabi.
The agreement will enhance military coordination between the two nations, further advancing an already robust military, political, and economic partnership at a critical time.
