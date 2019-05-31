The 14th Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will kick off later today in the holy city of Mecca, following the Arab League and GCC summits that took place yesterday headed by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

During the ministerial meeting of the OIC, which convened in Jeddah on Wednesday, Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz al-Assaf condemned the attack on the oil tankers off the UAE coast and warned of repercussions.

Meanwhile, the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council Summits which started late Thursday night and ended early Friday called on Iran to reconsider its role in the region, the Secretary-General of the Arab League told reporters following the conclusion of two emergency summits held in Mecca.

The emergency summits came after the drone strikes on oil installations in Saudi Arabia and attacks on four vessels, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman told an emergency Gulf Arab meeting on Thursday that Iran’s development of nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities threatened regional and global security.

It is worth mentioning that the 14th Islamic Summit in Mecca on Friday coincides with the fiftieth anniversary of establishing the OIC.

