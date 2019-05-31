An emergency summit of Arab leaders in Islam’s holiest city of Mecca condemned the actions of the Houthi militias and urged the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in confronting Iran’s behavior in the region.

This came in a final communique delivered by Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit at the conclusion of the Arab Extraordinary Summit held at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca on Thursday.

Following is the text of the final communique:

“At the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to his brothers the leaders of Arab countries to discuss the serious repercussions of the attack by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militias on two oil pumping stations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the attack on commercial vessels in the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates.

In accordance with Article Three of the Charter of the Arab League for the periodic convening of the Summit, the Council of the Arab League held an extraordinary session in Makkah, on 25/9/1440AH corresponding to 30/5/2019, where the Arab leaders discussed these developments and their implications on the higher Arab interests. The deliberations concluded with the following positions:

1. Condemning the actions of the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militias, including attacking two oil pumping stations inside Saudi Arabia using unmanned aerial vehicles and the sabotage of commercial vessels in the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates.

2. Emphasizing that the Arab States seek to restore security stability in the region and that the only true way is for all states in the region to respect the principles of good neighborliness, refraining from the use of force, interfering in the internal affairs of States and violating their sovereignty. Also, that the conduct of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region is contrary to those principles and undermines the requirements of confidence and thus directly and dangerously threatens the security and stability in the region, stressing that the cooperation relations with Arab countries and the Islamic Republic of Iran must be based on the principle of good-neighborliness, not interfering in the internal affairs of States and respecting their sovereignty.



3. Affirming the solidarity and unity of Arab countries with each other in the face of Iranian interference in their internal affairs, whether directly or indirectly, with the aim of destabilizing their security and stability, in addition to intensifying the means of cooperation and coordination among them in the face of resulted dangers.

4. Condemning the continued firing of Iranian-made ballistic missiles on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from Yemeni territory by the Iranian-backed Houthi militias, counting this as a threat to Arab national security. Also, emphasizing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s right to defend its territory in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations and its support for its actions against such attacks within the framework of International legitimacy.

5. Condemning the continued Iranian support for the Houthi anti-government militias in Yemen.

6. Condemning and denouncing the continuing Iranian interference in the internal affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, supporting terrorism, training terrorists, smuggling arms and explosives, and inciting sectarian strife to destabilize security, order, and stability.

7. Condemning the ongoing occupation by Iran of the three occupied islands of the United Arab Emirates and supporting all peaceful measures taken by the United Arab Emirates to restore its sovereignty over its occupied islands.

8. Continuing the restriction of satellite channels funded by Iran on Arab satellites.

9. Intensifying the diplomatic efforts between the Arab countries, regional and international organizations to shed light on Iran’s practices that endanger peace and security in the region, calling upon the international community to take a firm stand against Iran and its destabilizing activities in the region, standing firmly and strongly against any Iranian attempts to threaten energy security and the freedom and safety of maritime installations in the Arabian Gulf and other waterways, whether carried out by Iran or through its arms in the region.

10. Denouncing the Iranian interference in the Syrian crisis and its implications for Syria’s future, sovereignty, security, independence, national unity, and territorial integrity, and that such intervention does not serve the exerted efforts to settle the Syrian crisis according to the content of the Geneva Convention 1 and the relevant international resolutions. On the issue of Palestine, the main Arab issue, the summit affirmed its adherence to the resolutions of the 29th Arab summit in Dhahran (Jerusalem Summit) and the resolutions of the 30th Arab summit in Tunisia”.

