The Arab Coalition spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said on Friday that the Iranian interference in Yemen is a clear violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

Addressing a press conference, he said that the Iranian-allied Houthi militia is the first militia in the world which posses ballistic missiles.

(Developing)

Last Update: Friday, 31 May 2019 KSA 16:50 - GMT 13:50