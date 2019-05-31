The Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council called on Iran to reconsider its role in the region, the Secretary-General of the Arab League told reporters following the conclusion of two emergency summits held in Mecca.

“The emergency Arab League Summit in Mecca called on Iran to reconsider its role in the region,” Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit said.

For his part, Secretary-General of the GCC Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani said that the Gulf Cooperation Council confirmed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the UAE following recent attacks.

The emergency summit came after drone strikes on oil installations in Saudi Arabia and attacks on four vessels, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman told an emergency Gulf Arab meeting on Thursday that Iran’s development of nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities threatened regional and global security.

He said Tehran’s actions threatened international maritime trade and global oil supplies in a “glaring violation of UN treaties,” following attacks this month on oil tankers off the United Arab Emirates and on oil pumping stations in the Kingdom.

