The Supreme Council of the GCC reviewed the exceptional circumstances and serious challenges facing the region as a result of the recent attacks on the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, and the consequent repercussions and direct threat to peace and security in the region, the freedom of navigation and international trade and the stability of oil markets.

The Council also noted the acts of terrorism and interference in the internal affairs of the countries of the region.

The Supreme Council adopted the following resolution:

1. The council condemned the attacks by the Houthi militias using explosive-laden drones targeting two oil pumping stations in the town of Dawadimi and Afif city in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, stressing that these terrorist acts pose a serious threat to the security of the region and the global economy, which is affected by the stability of energy supply. The Council expressed solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the face of these terrorist threats aimed at provoking unrest in the region and the support of the Supreme Council for all measures taken to protect its security, stability and territorial integrity.

2. It also condemned the firing of more than 225 ballistic missiles and 155 unmanned drones by the Houthi militias toward Saudi Arabia, including those which targeted Mecca.

3. The Council also condemned the sabotage attacks that targeted four commercial ships in the territorial waters of the United Arab Emirates, which affected a UAE oil tanker, Norwegian oil tanker and two Saudi oil tankers. It considers it a dangerous development that threatens the security and safety of maritime navigation in this vital region of the world and negatively affects peace, regional and international security and the stability of oil markets. The Council affirmed its solidarity with the United Arab Emirates and expresses support for all measures taken to protect its security, stability and territorial integrity.

The Council called on the international community and the international maritime authorities to shoulder their responsibilities to prevent such acts of sabotage.

4. The resolution emphasized the strength, cohesion and defense of the GCC and the unity of its ranks to confront these threats, as they have special relations and common characteristics based on Islamic faith and Arab culture, the common destiny and unity of purpose that unite their peoples and their desire for greater coordination, integration, and interdependence. This includes all fields through the recent march of the GCC.

5. The Supreme Council reviewed the defense policy of the Gulf Cooperation Council based on the principle of collective and integrated security for the purpose of defending the entity and the fundamentals and interests of its countries, territories, airspace and territorial waters. It affirmed the principles contained in the GCC’s Joint Defense Agreement that the security of the GCC states is an indivisible unit, and that any attack on any member state is an attack on all of them, and what was contained in the principles of the Statute of the Council of Cooperation and the decisions of the Supreme Council on the integration and cooperation among the GCC States to maintain security, peace and stability in the GCC States.

6. The Council emphasized the positions of the Supreme Council and its firm decisions on relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing the need for Iran to abide by principles based on the Charter of the United Nations and international law, the principles of good neighborliness, respect for the sovereignty of states, non-interference in internal affairs and the non-use of force.

The Council also called on Iran to stop supporting, funding and arming militias and terrorist organizations, and refrain from feeding sectarian conflicts, calling on the Iranian regime to exercise wisdom, staying away from hostilities and destabilizing security and stability.

The resolution called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities to maintain international peace and security and to take firm action against the Iranian regime and more effective and serious steps to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities and to impose stricter restrictions on Iran’s ballistic missile program.

7. The Council emphasized the need for Iran to spare the region the dangers of war, abiding by international laws and conventions, stop interfering in the internal affairs of the countries of the region, stop supporting terrorist groups and militias, and stop threatening the security of maritime navigation.

8. The resolution noted the level of coordination and consultation with the United States of America and the strengthening of joint US-GCC cooperation within the framework of the existing strategic partnership between the GCC and the US and the bilateral agreements between the GCC member states and the United States of America to achieve security and stability in the region.

It reiterated its support for the US strategy toward Iran, including toward confronting Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, its destabilizing activities in the region, its support for terrorism, and the fight against the aggressive activities of Hezbollah, the Revolutionary Guards, the Houthi militias and other terrorist organizations, and praised the actions taken by the United States to confront them.

9. The Council reaffirmed the keenness of the GCC countries to maintain stability, security and peace in the region, the growth of the world economy and the stability of oil markets, and condemned Iran’s threats to the freedom of maritime navigation and oil supplies; and called on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in securing the freedom of navigation and waterways in the wake of the recent threats and attacks in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

