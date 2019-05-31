Iran helps the Houthis as much as it can but not as much as it would like to, due to the “blockade of Yemen”, Admiral Ali Fadavi, vice commander of the IRGC, said.

“If the Islamic Revolution could come and go there [to Yemen]; imagine we could go to Yemen as we go to Syria, would the situation be as it is? no, it would not," Fadavi said in an interview with Iran’s Channel 3. The interview was reported by the BBC Persian.

“Based on the Quran, we are obliged to help as much as we can, and we do,” he said.

According to Fadavi, due to the “complete siege” of Yemen, the IRGC is not able to support the Houthis greatly and that “they [the Houthis] govern themselves.”

“They get results like us because they act in accordance with the principles of the Islamic Revolution,” he said.

“But of course we are not there, if we were, the Houthis would be in Riyadh by now,” said Fadavi.



Last Update: Friday, 31 May 2019 KSA 14:31 - GMT 11:31