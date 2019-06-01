Mecca - Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, told reporters that the world is coming to the conclusion of the need to press Iran to comply with international law and to act as a country rather than a revolution.

“I think the world is coming to the conclusion and the realization of the importance of pressing Iran to comply with international law and to act as a country rather than a revolution, and abandoning the principle of exporting the revolution which is enshrined in its constitution,” al-Jubeir told reporters following the conclusion of the three Mecca summits held over the past two days.

Asked on how the Gulf, Arab and Islamic’s message regarding Iran, al-Jubeir said it was clear from the statements that Iran’s destabilizing activities affect the entire region and not only the Arabian Gulf, especially the recent attacks on Saudi oil pipelines and ships off the coast of the UAE.

“The Islamic community rejects Iran’s behavior and it is telling Iran that enough is enough. If you wanted to be a country which is respected, then you have to adopt policies that will lead to the other’s respect. Killing diplomats, bombing embassies, planting terror cells in other countries, smuggling weapons and explosives, supporting terrorist militias, launching ballistic missiles on other cities, all this is not the behavior of a country which wants to gain the respect of its neighbors,” Jubeir said.

The Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council called on Iran to reconsider its role in the region, the Secretary-General of the Arab League told reporters following the conclusion of two emergency summits held in Mecca.

The emergency summit came after drone strikes on oil installations in Saudi Arabia and attacks on four vessels, including two Saudi oil tankers, off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman told an emergency Gulf Arab meeting on Thursday that Iran’s development of nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities threatened regional and global security.

