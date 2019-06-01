Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz tweeted on Friday saying that Riyadh will confront aggressive threats and acts of sabotage.

“We're gathering in Mecca to work on building a future for our people and achieve security and stability for our Arab and Muslim countries. We will confront aggressive threats and acts of sabotage, so that they don’t stop us from developing our countries and societies,” the King said.

The 14th Islamic Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will kick off later today in the holy city of Mecca, following the Arab League and GCC emergency summits that happened on Thursday.

