Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court on Sunday has called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Monday evening, the 29th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

In its announcement, the Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent by naked eyes or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register his testimony, or report to the authority of the region’s center in his area where he sighted the crescent to facilitate his reaching to the nearest court, according to Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The sighting of the moon marks the end of Ramadan and the advent of the Eid al-Fitr holiday, which Muslims around the world would celebrate on Tuesday, according to Asharq al- Awsat daily.

If the moon is not spotted, then Tuesday will mark a regular fasting day.

Last Update: Saturday, 1 June 2019 KSA 21:06 - GMT 18:06