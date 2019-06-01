Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court on Sunday has called on all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to sight the crescent of the month of Shawwal on Monday evening, the 29th day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.SHOW MORE
