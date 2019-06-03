Reacting to Qatar’s reversal of position on Mecca summits, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel al-Jubeir said that countries that are in control of their decisions declare their positions during the meetings and not afterward.

Al-Jubeir said on Sunday that Qatar has reservations about two communiques rejecting Iran’s interference in the region’s affairs.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs al-Jubeir said that the communique of the Arab emergency summit in Mecca stressed the centrality of the Palestinian cause, adding that the distortion of facts by Qatar is not surprising.

Qatar has reversed its stance regarding the GCC and Arab League summits’ final communiques days after the end of the summits in Mecca, saying that the communiques reflected America’s policies on Iran.

In an interview with Qatari owned channel, al-Jazeera, Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said that the communiques reflected Washington’s policies on Iran and not a policy which took into consideration Iran as a neighbour.

Last Update: Monday, 3 June 2019 KSA 00:25 - GMT 21:25