The Shawwal crescent was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Monday, according to the Saudi Royal Court, as a result of which the festival of Eid al-Fitr will officially begin on Tuesday.

Eid al-Fitr celebrations follow the sighting of the crescent moon, ending the holy month of Ramadan and the dawn-to-dusk fasting of millions of Muslims.

Last Update: Monday, 3 June 2019 KSA 20:16 - GMT 17:16