The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate Yemeni government said Tuesday that it evacuated a crew member of an Iranian ship for medical reasons northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah port, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Citing the official spokesperson of the Arab Coalition, SPA said that Jeddah’s Search and Rescue Center received a report from the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation that included a call for help from the Iranian ship Savis, requesting the evacuation of a crew member.

The report said that the crew member has been critically injured and that his health was deteriorating on the ship, as per SPA’s statement.

Spokesperson Turki al-Maliki also told SPA that the coalition responded to the call and evacuated the injured member through medical evacuation helicopters, after which he was transported to a military hospital in Jazan, Saudi Arabia.

The coalition provided the casualty with primary medical assistance on board, to later evacuate him due to his critical health condition, added Maliki.

Saudi Arabia received an official request from the Iranian ambassador to the UN, through Saudi Arabia’s ambassador for the UN, for the evacuation, which was already in place as soon as the call for help was received, SPA quoted al-Maliki as saying.

Last Update: Tuesday, 4 June 2019 KSA 22:39 - GMT 19:39