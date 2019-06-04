Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz took to Twitter on Tuesday to congratulate Arab and Muslim nations on Eid al-Fitr.

The Shawwal crescent was sighted in Saudi Arabia on Monday, according to the Saudi Royal Court, marking the beginning of Eid al-Fitr on Tuesday.

“I congratulate you on Eid al-Fitr, near the house of God [Mecca]. Wishing you, our dear homeland, our Arab and Muslim nations, and the whole world a blessed year. I ask God to accept our good deeds, and Eid Mubarak,” the Saudi King said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, King Salman performed the Eid al-Fitr prayer at the Grand Mosque in Mecca joined by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and a number of princes, ministers, and senior officials including Governor of Mecca Province Prince Khalid al-Faisal.

After the prayer, the King received well-wishers who came to congratulate him on the occasion of Eid at the Royal Court at al-Safa Palace in Mecca, including Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri and senior scholars and sheikhs.

Eid al-Fitr celebrations follow the sighting of the crescent moon, ending the holy month of Ramadan and the dawn-to-dusk fasting of millions of Muslims.

