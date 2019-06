The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen responded on Thursday to a call for help from a commercial vessel west of Hodeidah port.

The call, made by commercial ship Navarino, was due to the critical health condition of an Indian crew member, said the coalition.

One of the coalition’s ships provided the necessary medical assistance for the patient and then evacuated him, the coalition added.

On Tuesday, the Arab Coalition said it also evacuated a crew member of an Iranian ship for medical reasons northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah port, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Last Update: Thursday, 6 June 2019 KSA 20:47 - GMT 17:47