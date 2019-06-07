Twelve Indians were among 17 people who were killed in Dubai when their bus crashed into a road sign after entering a restricted lane, police and the Indian consulate said.

The bus, registered in Oman, was making its way into Dubai from Muscat with 31 passengers of different nationalities on board when the accident occurred on Thursday night, Dubai police said in a tweet.

It blamed the Omani driver, who was moderately injured, for the crash saying “at times a small mistake or negligence can lead to adverse consequences.”

The Indian consulate in Dubai said 12 nationals were killed in the crash.

The identities of the other four victims was not immediately known.

Emarat Al-Youm newspaper, citing Dubai police officials, said the accident occurred when the driver entered a lane not designated for buses.

The bus crashed into a height restriction sign, it said.

The bus company Mwasalat said five people were also injured in the accident.

It apologized for the crash and said it was suspending all trips between Muscat and Dubai until further notice.

Mwasalat said it was working closely with Dubai authorities to investigate the accident.



Last Update: Friday, 7 June 2019 KSA 14:53 - GMT 11:53