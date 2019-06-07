UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Friday that Mecca’s GCC extraordinary summit in Saudi Arabia held recently proves that Doha crisis cannot be resolved through traditional methods and without a frank revision of policies pursued by Qatar.SHOW MORE
هذا الموقع يستخدم ملف تعريف الارتباط Cookie "ملفات الكوكي":
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
This website uses "cookies":
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?