UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Friday that Mecca’s GCC extraordinary summit in Saudi Arabia held recently proves that Doha crisis cannot be resolved through traditional methods and without a frank revision of policies pursued by Qatar.

In a series of tweets marking two years after UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Egypt severed ties with Qatar over its support for extremist groups, Gargash said: “As evidenced by the recent Gulf summit, there is no solution to the Doha crisis through traditional methods and without a frank revision of the policies that were led by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa.”

He added that: “Reason and logic make it imperative for Sheikh Tamim (Qatar’s Emir) to carry out a frank revision and adopt a new approach ending his country’s crisis, bringing it back to its Gulf and Arab surroundings,” Gargash tweeted.

ALSO READ: Al-Jubeir: Qatar’s distortion of facts is not surprising

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic and transportation links with Qatar over its support for extremist groups.

The quartet has set several conditions to mend ties with Qatar, including Doha’s severance of links with militant and terror groups.

Last Update: Friday, 7 June 2019 KSA 19:37 - GMT 16:37