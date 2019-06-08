The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash criticized in a tweet on Saturday the Qatari media’s “fabrication” of news on him being in Sudan’s Khartoum while he is not.

“I was surprised, but not quite, to see the fabrications of Qatari media, including Middle East Eye, saying that I am in Khartoum,” Gargash tweeted.

The Middle East Eye, which claims to be an independent online news outlet, had published an article on Friday saying that Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash made an unannounced visit to Sudan “for only a few hours.”

“I’m currently participating in the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum in Slovakia,” Gargash tweeted, denying the news.

Gargash had said on Friday that Mecca’s GCC summit in Saudi Arabia proves that the Doha crisis cannot be resolved through traditional methods and without a frank revision of policies pursued by Qatar.

This also came in a series of tweets marking the second year of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Egypt severing ties with Qatar over its support for extremist groups.

He added that: “Reason and logic make it imperative for Sheikh Tamim (Qatar’s Emir) to carry out a frank revision and adopt a new approach ending his country’s crisis, bringing it back to its Gulf and Arab surroundings,” Gargash tweeted.

Last Update: Saturday, 8 June 2019 KSA 17:59 - GMT 14:59