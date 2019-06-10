Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia, a traditional US ally in the Middle East, in October this year, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday.



Al-Falih, who was in Moscow for talks with his Russian counterpart, said Saudi companies were considering taking part in a methanol plant project in Russia’s east, the Interfax news agency reported.

The minister said Russia was the only oil exporter still undecided on the need to extend an output deal between OPEC and its allies until the end of the year, TASS news agency reported.

In October 2017, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz made a historic visit to Russia, which witnessed the signing of agreements in various fields between the two sides, including oil, gas and other projects that King Salman discussed with his Russian counterpart.

