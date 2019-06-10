Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia, a traditional US ally in the Middle East, in October this year, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday.
Al-Falih, who was in Moscow for talks with his Russian counterpart, said Saudi companies were considering taking part in a methanol plant project in Russia’s east, the Interfax news agency reported.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?