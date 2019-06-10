Yemen's foreign minister Khaled Al-Yemany has submitted his resignation to President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, an Al Arabiya correspondent reported on Monday.

Al-Yemany did not reveal the reason behind his decision.

Al-Yemany assumed his post as foreign minister in the Yemeni government after being a permanent UN representative for years.

Al-Yemany has long asserted that Yemen’s crisis is nearing its final stages and had previously said that all crises throughout history are resolved through negotiations.

Last Update: Monday, 10 June 2019 KSA 15:45 - GMT 12:45