Saudi air defense forces on Monday intercepted two drones launched by Houthi militias from neighboring Yemen, the Arab Coalition’s spokesman Colonel Turki al-Maliki said.

The drones targeted the city of Khamis Mushait in the Kingdom's south and caused no damage or casualties, the al-Maliki said in a brief statement released early Tuesday by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The attacks come as the coalition was intensifying air raids on Houthi positions in the northern Yemeni province of Hajjah.

Last month, the Saudi air force shot down a bomb-laden drone deployed by Houthi militias that targeted Jizan airport, close to the southern border with Yemen, the coalition said.

The airport is used by thousands of civilians every day, but the coalition reported no casualties and warned the militias of a strong response.

Last Update: Tuesday, 11 June 2019 KSA 10:36 - GMT 07:36