The Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said on Thursday it destroyed Houthi military targets that “threaten regional and international security.”

The military targets were facilities used by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia to store missiles and weapons, according to the Coalition.

The Coalition said that the operation was aimed at “foreign experts from terrorist organizations working with the Houthi militia” and that the attack was in line with the international humanitarian law and its customary rules.

Thursday, 13 June 2019