Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, said that “for 40 years, the Iranian regime has been spreading chaos, death and destruction, by sponsoring and financing terrorist organizations including the Houthis.”

Referring to the Wednesday’s attack on the Abha International Airport in the Kingdom, he added that the targeting of Abha Airport by Iranian-backed Houthi militia and injuring innocent civilians, is a continuation of their immoral and criminal behavior that is in line with the malign behavior of their patrons.

“The Iranian regime is the only party in the region that has been pursuing reckless escalation, through the use of ballistic missiles and UAVs to directly target civilian installations and innocent civilians,” he said.

Prince Khalid bin Salman added that the international community must carry out its responsibility to avoid this outcome.

The continuation of the Iranian regime’s aggression and reckless escalation, whether directly or through its militias will result in grave consequences, he added.

Prince Khalid also said that Saudi Arabia will confront the Houthi militia's crimes with unwavering resolve, and that the targeting of a civilian airport exposes to the world the “recklessness of Iran's escalation and the danger it poses to regional security and stability.”

Last Update: Thursday, 13 June 2019 KSA 02:25 - GMT 23:25