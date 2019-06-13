The attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday are a “major escalation,” the spokesman for the Arab Coalition supporting the legitimate government in Yemen said.
“From my perspective ... we can connect it to the Houthi attacks at Bab al-Mandeb,” Colonel Turki al-Maliki told reporters in Riyadh, referring to attacks in July 2018 on two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea strait blamed on the Houthi militia.
