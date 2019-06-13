The United Arab Emirates and Germany expressed concern over growing tensions in the Gulf region, calling on Iran to refrain from steps that escalate the tension, a joint statement on UAE’s state news agency (WAM) said on Wednesday.

The statement comes after Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan official visit to Germany where he met with Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin.

The statement said both countries reaffirmed “the urgency for all actors in the region to refrain from any actions that could escalate existing tensions.”

On Sunday, Germany’s foreign minister Heiko Maas stressed - during a news conference with his Emirati counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi - the importance of stability in the Gulf region amid heightened tensions with Iran.

