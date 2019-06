A UK maritime safety group is warning that an unspecified incident has taken place in the Gulf of Oman and is urging “extreme caution” amid heightened US-Iran tensions.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which is run by the British navy, put out the alert early on Thursday. It did not elaborate but said it was investigating.

The US Navy’s Bahrain-based 5th Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident comes as Iranian media claimed – without offering any evidence – that there had been an explosion in the area targeting oil tankers.

Thursday’s maritime alert comes after what the US has described as Iranian attacks on four oil tankers nearby, off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. Iran has denied being involved.

Last Update: Thursday, 13 June 2019 KSA 09:15 - GMT 06:15