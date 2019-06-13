The United Nations has expressed its concern over the terrorist attack carried out by the Iran-backed Houthi militia on Abha International Airport.

In a press conference, UN spokesman Farhan Haq described the attack as a serious threat to regional security and undermining the political process in Yemen led by the United Nations.

The United Nations is deeply concerned about the attack, deputy Haq told reporters in New York.



“We urge all parties to prevent any such further incidents, which risk escalating the current situation, pose a serious threat to national and regional security and undermine the UN-led political process,” Haq said.



There has been widespread reaction condemnation of Wednesday’s attack across the Gulf, Middle East, and internationally.

Senior European Union diplomat Helga Schmid told Reuters in Abu Dhabi that Wednesday's attack was a “provocation that is unacceptable” and risked undermining the UN efforts.

The UAE strongly condemned the Houthi terrorist attack against the airport, which resulted in injuries to civilians.

In a statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said the UAE strongly condemned this terrorist act, and deemed it as new evidence of the Houthi’s hostile and terrorist tendencies that seek to undermine security and stability in the region.

“The UAE renews its solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its stand with Riyadh in a unified step against any threat to the security and stability of the Kingdom and supports all measures taken by Saudi Arabia in the face of extremism and terrorism to maintain its security of its citizens and expatriate residents,” the statement continued.

UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Abha Airport in Saudi Arabia. Blatant attack on civilians & one of many attacks in the 6 months since Stockholm. Houthi militias undermining the UNs political work & sending a message of continuing violence & hostility. — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) June 12, 2019

“The security of the UAE and of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is indivisible,” it noted, adding, “any threat or danger to the Kingdom's security is considered a threat to UAE's security and stability.”

The Ministry wished a quick recovery to the injured.

The Swiss embassy in the Kingdom said in a tweet on its Twitter account that Switzerland condemned the terrorist act against Abha International Airport that targeted infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, resulting in injuries of citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia.

Switzerland condemned the attacks and urged their immediate cessation.

The General Secretariat of the Council of Senior Scholars expressed its strong condemnation of the Houthi criminal act of launching a projectile on the Abha International Airport that targeted civilians of different nationalities.

It stated that the firing of projectiles at the civilian facility underlines the criminal nature of the terrorist group supported by the Iranian regime, and its threat to regional security and international peace.

The statement added that the Houthi terrorist group is no different from ISIS and al-Qaeda in targeting civilians, killing innocent people, recruiting children and taking cover in civilian localities.

Last Update: Thursday, 13 June 2019 KSA 01:50 - GMT 22:50