Saudi forces on Friday intercepted five drones launched by Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, targeting the Abha airport in the country’s northwest, the Arab Coalition said.

This was the second such targeting of the airport in two days. A missile on Wednesday left 26 civilians wounded at the Abha airport. The nearby city of Khamis Mushait was also targeted in the latest attack.

The latest attack comes amid spiraling regional tensions after Washington accused Iran of carrying out attacks that left two tankers ablaze in the Gulf of Oman, the second such incident in a month in the strategic sea-lane.

“The royal Saudi air defense force and air force successfully intercepted and destroyed five unmanned drone aircraft launched by Houthi militia towards Abha international airport and Khamis Mushait,” the coalition statement said.

The airport was operating normally with no fights disrupted, the statement added.

