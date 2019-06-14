Oman is following with “great concern” the escalation in the region including the missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, the Oman TV News twitter account said on Friday, citing a Foreign Ministry source.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?