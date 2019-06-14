Oman is following with “great concern” the escalation in the region including the missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport, the Oman TV News twitter account said on Friday, citing a Foreign Ministry source.

Oman TV News said a statement was issued by the country’s marine security center saying it had dispatched two navy vessels and a reconnaissance plane to help in efforts to rescue the two tankers targeted in the Gulf of Oman.

The TV also said in a tweet that the Sultanate urges all parties in Yemen: “To avoid escalation (..) and to focus in the next phase on the political process” to end the war in Yemen, citing a Foreign Ministry source.

The missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi militia on the Abha civilian airport, in the south of Saudi Arabia wounded 26 people on Wednesday, according to the Arab Coalition supporting the Yemeni legitimate government.

