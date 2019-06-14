UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash expressed concern about the attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and the targeting of Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia.

Gargash said that the attacks are a ‘major and dangerous escalation’ that requires the international community to scramble to protect regional stability and security.



“Wisdom and collective responsibility are needed to prevent more escalation,” he said in a Twitter post.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Friday, 14 June 2019 KSA 01:19 - GMT 22:19