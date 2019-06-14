UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash criticized on Friday Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, saying the situation in the region requires wise actions.

Gargash said that Zarif’s credibility is ‘diminishing.’

He said in a Twitter post: “Every single day Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif’s reference to team B becomes more farcical & his credibility diminishing. Public relations is no real substitute to constructive policies. De-escalation in current situation requires wise actions not empty words.”

Zarif often uses “Team B” to refer to US National Security Adviser John Bolton and those in the admninistration who share his hawkish stance towards Iran, according to Reuters.

Gargash’s tweet seemed to be a reaction to one by Zarif, an hour earlier, saying: “Some misinterpretations necessitate a clarification: #B_Team is sabotaging diplomacy (including important and constructive visit of PM @AbeShinzo) and covering up #EconomicTerrorism by the U.S. against Iran.”

