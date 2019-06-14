The United States has no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the Middle East but will defend American interests including freedom of navigation, the US military said on Thursday as it directed a destroyer to the scene of attacks on oil tankers in Gulf of Oman.



The US Central Command said in a statement the destroyer USS Mason was en route to the scene of the attacks that damaged two tankers in the Gulf of Oman earlier in the day.

The destroyer USS Bainbridge remains in close contact with the damaged tanker M/V Kokuka Courageous and will tolerate no interference, the statement said.

Last Update: Friday, 14 June 2019 KSA 02:15 - GMT 23:15