Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said the attacks on the oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman seem “to be a typical engineered provocation by Iran to escalate tensions.”

“These attacks in the Gulf of Oman are a serious threat to international peace and energy security. Albania stands firm with United States, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and UAE against what it seems to be a typical engineered provocation by Iran to escalate tensions,” he tweeted.

Two tankers were hit in attacks in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, a month after a similar incident in which four tankers in the region were struck.



Last Update: Saturday, 15 June 2019 KSA 19:36 - GMT 16:36