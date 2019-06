The Arab Coalition backing the Yemeni legitimate government struck on Saturday Houthi military targets in the capital Sanaa, including air-defense systems.

The coalition said that the operation is in accordance with International Humanitarian Law and its Customs, and that the coalition’s joint command took all the precautionary measures to protect civilians.

The assault followed a missile attack by the Iran-aligned Houthi militia on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport on Wednesday that injured 26 people.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted five drones launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen, targeting the Abha airport and the nearby city of Khamis Mushait, the Arab Coalition said.

Last Update: Saturday, 15 June 2019 KSA 06:47 - GMT 03:47