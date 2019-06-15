Iranians had launched a surface-to-air missile at a US drone flying overhead, a US official told CNN.
The official said the missile missed the MQ-9 drone and fell into the water.
The drone had observed the Iranian vessels near the tankers, the official added.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?