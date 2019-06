The Royal Saudi Air Force has released images showing their F-15C Eagles fly in formation with a US Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet in the US Central Command area of responsibility.

According to a statement on SPA, the exercise was conducted on June 2 “as part of a larger effort to continue building military-to-military relationships and interoperability.”

Saudi Arabia’s Eagle fighter jets joined the Saudi Royal Air Force fleet after a deal was penned with the United States in 2012 for the purchase of 84 units.

