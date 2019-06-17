In a meeting with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Cairo, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi reaffirmed his country’s support for the UAE during the critical stage the region is experiencing.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the role played by Egypt in ensuring regional stability, noting that the current circumstances the region is passing through entail “cementing pan-Arab solidarity and cooperation to confront the besetting challenges,” the United Arab Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

“Egypt is avidly following up the ongoing developments in the Arabian Gulf region, particularly the latest incidents that posed a menacing threat to the safety of maritime navigation,” said el-Sisi.

The meeting also addressed regional issues of mutual concern, particularly the situation in Libya, Sudan, Yemen and Syria.

Last Update: Monday, 17 June 2019 KSA 00:24 - GMT 21:24