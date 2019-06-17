The UN Security Council condemned the attack by Yemen’s Houthi militias on the Abha airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia on June 12 “in the strongest terms.”

A statement issued Monday by the UN’s most powerful body called for those behind “these reprehensible actions” to be held accountable.

The council statement, issued after a meeting on Yemen, urged the Houthis and the government “to make progress towards a comprehensive political settlement” of the conflict.

Last Update: Monday, 17 June 2019 KSA 22:55 - GMT 19:55