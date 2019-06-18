Saudi air defenses intercepted and destroyed two bomb-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi militia.

Col. Turki al-Maliki, spokesperson of the Arab coalition made the remarks early Tuesday in a statement carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA.)

Al-Maliki says one drone targeted a residential area in the southern city of Abha.

He added that the other drone was shot down over Yemen.

The Houthis have launched several strikes at Abha since last week, when a missile attack on the city’s airport wounded 26 people.

The drone attacks come amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US.

The West and the UN say Iran arms the Houthis. Tehran denies that.

On Monday, the UN Security Council condemned the attack by Yemen’s Houthi militia on the Abha airport “in the strongest terms.”

In a statement, the UN called for those behind “these reprehensible actions” to be held accountable.

(With Agencies)

Last Update: Tuesday, 18 June 2019 KSA 07:03 - GMT 04:03