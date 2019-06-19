Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir said on Wednesday that there was “nothing new” in the United Nations’ report on the case of Jamal Khashoggi.

“Nothing new … The Special Rapporteur of the Human Rights Council is reiterating what was published and circulated in the media in her non-binding report,” al-Jubeir said.

“It has clear contradictions and baseless accusations, which hurt its credibility,” al-Jubeir added.

The Saudi judiciary is the competent authority in the Khashoggi case and it is working with complete independence, al-Jubeir said.

(Developing)

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 June 2019 KSA 18:24 - GMT 15:24