Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, arrives in Baghdad amid “unprecedented tensions and developments witnessed by the region”, Kuwaiti news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday.

Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah’s visit will discuss bi-lateral relations and comes amid tensions- namely the attacks near the strategic Strait of Hormuz shipping lane, which Washington has blamed on Tehran.

This is the second official visit by Sheikh Sabah to Iraq since 2012.

- Developing

Last Update: Wednesday, 19 June 2019 KSA 11:24 - GMT 08:24