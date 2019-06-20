The Arab coalition said on Thursday that the Iranian-backed Houthi militia launched late on Wednesday a projectile at a desalination plant in al-Shuqaiq city, in the southern province of Jizan in Saudi Arabia, state news agency SPA reported.

The coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Maliki said security forces were working to determine what type of projectile had been used.

He added that the projectile did not cause any casualties or damage.

Earlier, Reuters reported that US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the details of a missile strike in Saudi Arabia, citing White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders.



“We are closely monitoring the situation and continuing to consult with our partners and allies,” Sanders said on Wednesday.

Last Update: Thursday, 20 June 2019 KSA 12:06 - GMT 09:06