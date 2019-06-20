A Qatari financier, Khalifa al-Subaiy, who the US says provided financial support to senior al-Qaeda leadership, is in the spotlight following a Wall Street Journal report that claims blacklisted individuals continue to get access to their bank accounts.

According to the report, they are taking advantage of loopholes in the UN Security Council sanctions procedures to gain access to their funds.

Al-Subaiy was added to the UN terror blacklist in 2008. However, the UN has allowed him since then to take up to $10,000 a month from frozen accounts for “basic necessities,” the report said.

The Security Council has designated more than 250 individuals as members or supporters of al-Qaeda or ISIS. According to the report, many are being allowed by home countries to tap their accounts without even seeking Security Council permission.

Al-Subaiy is a former Qatar central bank official whom the UN publicly alleges continued to finance terrorist activities at least through 2013, says the report.

