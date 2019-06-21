The Arab Coalition fighting in Yemen said on Friday it had struck targets around the port city of Hodeidah belonging to the Iran-aligned Houthis, after the Houthis fired a missile at a utility plant in southern Saudi Arabia.
The Coalition said in a statement that its targets included booby-trapped boats that the Houthis had prepared for terrorist acts and to threaten international shipping.
