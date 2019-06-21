The Arab Coalition fighting in Yemen said on Friday it had struck targets around the port city of Hodeidah belonging to the Iran-aligned Houthis, after the Houthis fired a missile at a utility plant in southern Saudi Arabia.



The Coalition said in a statement that its targets included booby-trapped boats that the Houthis had prepared for terrorist acts and to threaten international shipping.

A Saudi-based industry source said the strike targeted a power transformer station near the plant, which led to a small fire that was quickly doused and did not impact operations.



US President Donald Trump was briefed on the reported strike and the White House was monitoring the situation, spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said, amid mounting fears of a military confrontation between Tehran and Washington.



Pentagon spokeswoman Navy Commander Rebecca Rebarich said such attacks were “a significant cause for concern and (put)innocent lives at risk.”

Last Update: Friday, 21 June 2019 KSA 01:56 - GMT 22:56