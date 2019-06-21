US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook met Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh on Friday, the minister tweeted.

They discussed recent attacks in the region, which the United States and Saudi Arabia blame on Iran. Iran denies being behind the attacks.

Prince Khalid affirmed Saudi support for the US campaign to pressure Iran.

Also discussed with the United States Special Representative for Iran the dangerous role that the Iranian regime plays in Yemen, where it neglects the humanitarian needs of the Yemeni people in favor of using the country as the main launchpad for its regional terrorism. — Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) June 21, 2019

Last Update: Friday, 21 June 2019 KSA 08:15 - GMT 05:15