US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook met Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman in Riyadh on Friday, the minister tweeted.
Also discussed with the United States Special Representative for Iran the dangerous role that the Iranian regime plays in Yemen, where it neglects the humanitarian needs of the Yemeni people in favor of using the country as the main launchpad for its regional terrorism.— Khalid bin Salman خالد بن سلمان (@kbsalsaud) June 21, 2019
