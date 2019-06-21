The World Food Program said on Thursday it had started a partial suspension of aid in Yemen, citing failure to reach an agreement on controls to prevent the diversion of food away from some of the country’s most vulnerable people.



The UN agency feeds more than 10 million people a month across the Arabian Peninsula’s poorest nation, which is gripped by a four-year-old civil war.

Last month, the WFP had made a statement that it was considering suspending aid delivery in the areas under the control of Yemen’s Houthi group because of fighting, insecurity, and interference in its work.

“Humanitarian workers in Yemen are being denied access to the hungry, aid convoys have been blocked, and local authorities have interfered with food distribution,” the WFP had said in the statement last month. “This has to stop.”

Last Update: Friday, 21 June 2019 KSA 23:56 - GMT 20:56