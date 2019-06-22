Etihad Airways has suspended operations through Iranian airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, a spokeswoman said on Saturday.
The airline will use alternative flight paths on a number of routes to and from its home base of Abu Dhabi until further notice, it said.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?