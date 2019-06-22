The fighter jets of the Arab Coalition backing the legitimate government in Yemen on Saturday intercepted and destroyed two drones in the Yemeni air space.



The Coalition said the drones were launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia from the Sanaa Governorate.

The Arab Coalition spokesperson Colonel Turki al-Maliki said: “We affirm the right of the Coalition to take appropriate deterrent measures in accordance with international law.”



Last Update: Saturday, 22 June 2019 KSA 23:39 - GMT 20:39