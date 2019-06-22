The fighter jets of the Arab Coalition backing the legitimate government in Yemen on Saturday intercepted and destroyed two drones in the Yemeni air space.
The Coalition said the drones were launched by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia from the Sanaa Governorate.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?