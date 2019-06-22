The United Arab Emirates’ General Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday instructed airlines registered in the country to take necessary measures given current risks in the region, Emirates News Agency (WAM) said.
Operators should “evaluate the affected flying zones and ...put in place the necessary measures to avoid operating in areas that may subject civil aviation operations to danger,” the authority said.
